Baha Mar Foundation and govt join to launch the Calvin J Morley Safe School Zone initiative

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE aunt of Calvin Morley, Jr, a 13-year-old killed while trying to cross the street on his way home from school in 2012, said his memory will live on through a safe school zone initiative launched yesterday in his honour.

In partnership with the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Works and Family Affairs, the Baha Mar Foundation launched the Calvin J Morley Safe School Zone initiative.

Charmaine Morley said her family is still hurting since her nephew died in 2012.

“It’s just a sad situation, but of the sad situation comes something good to protect others, especially students around The Bahamas,” she said.

Baha Mar vice president Robert Sands said the resort contributed $200,000 to the road safety project to enhance pedestrian crossing at primary schools in New Providence and some Family Islands.

“When we look at the positioning of most of our schools and schools’ zones, many residential communities have to cross over highly trafficked areas to get to those locations,” he said. “And we felt it very important to be able to provide safe pedestrian crossings that will guarantee the safety of multiple students within the environment of The Bahamas.”

Mr Sands noted that some students as young as six walk to and from school.

In addition to improving pedestrian crossings, the project aims to increase visibility, integrate solar technology, and promote a culture of respect among road users.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said on Family Islands, some students “walk miles to go to school, and the streets, especially in the islands, can be very dangerous for our children and especially for primary school students.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin recalled the shocking death of Calvin, who was a constituent in Englerston.

“We have looked at schools throughout New Providence, we have determined where signage needs to go and painting of crossings to revitalize those crossings so that in every school in New Providence, these areas are delineated,” she said.

Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the project would involve installing electronic pedestrian crosses featuring rapid flashing beacon systems with push button activation.

The project’s first phase will involve the Martin Town Primary School in Grand Bahama and several New Providence schools, including Yellow Elder Primary School, Thelma Gibson Primary School, Columbus Primary School, EP Roberts Primary School, Stephen Dillet Primary School, Uriah McPhee Primary School and Woodcock Primary School.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said officials focused on heavy traffic areas and relied on the National Road Safety Council’s findings to select schools for the first phase.

Work is expected to start at the beginning of February.