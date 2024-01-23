BAISS Inter-School Track & Field Meet could be postponed

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THERE’S a possibility that the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools may have to either delay or postpone their inter-school track and field meet this year.

At the BAISS meet on Monday for the principals, it was being recommended that the meet be cancelled because of conflicting dates with the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association.

Unconfirmed reports reaching The Tribune indicated that the BAISS had applied to the National Sports Authority for their meet to take place from February 28-29 and March 1.

But it was disclosed that the GSSSA was granted permission to stage their meet on the same dates.

According to a source at the meeting, who wishes to remain anonymous, the BAISS was given the dates of March 6-8, but they are opting not to take it because it is only one week away from the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ final CARIFTA trials.

“With threats of athletes being injured by running several school events, followed by the CARIFTA trials, the principals are considering cancelling their meet to allow the athletes to prepare for the CARIFTA trials,” the source revealed.

“Besides potential injuries, there is also the threat that independent track club coaches will determine which events, if any, their athletes will be allowed to compete in for their respective schools.”

The 51st edition of the CARIFTA Games are scheduled for March 30 to April 1 at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Grenada.

In the past, the majority of the athletes selected to the Bahamas team have come from the BAISS.