Coleby-Davis says Road Traffic Department's relocation is ‘imminent’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the relocation of the Road Traffic Department is imminent because the staff has reached a boiling point over the poor working conditions at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The department will be moved into the Summerwinds Plaza off Tonique Williams Darling, which former Cabinet minister Leslie Miller owns.

The RTD’s staff in New Providence has repeatedly complained about their working conditions since the headquarters moved to the national stadium after the Clarence A Bain Building was demolished in 2020. Staff have complained about rodents, broken-down ceilings, and other infrastructure issues.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said while they are prepared to move, officials met staff and made changes to make the working situation “as comfortable as possible.”

“It was really a temporary location for them that went on a little bit longer than it should have,” she told reporters.

“We’re working at a really fast pace because we have a number of things that should be happening at the stadium, which causes a bit of disruption. And so all of that is working together for us to get them relocated as fast as possible so there are better conditions.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis couldn’t say exactly when the department will be relocated, but said officials hope to make the change by mid-February.

The Free National Movement criticised the Davis administration for leasing the Summerwinds Plaza to the department, saying the government should disclose the terms of the deal. Mr Miller told The Tribune last year the government was renting his place for a rate “much better than anywhere else”.

He said “nothing amiss” and “no favours” were involved. He noted that lease agreements for the property under the last Christie administration have been tied up in legal wrangling after previous administrations failed to follow them.