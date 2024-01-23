FACE TO FACE – Dr Sharron Neely: Hair care for life

By FELICITY DARVILLE

THANKS to lots of activism and education, mental health awareness is on the rise. Mental health refers to emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects the way we think, feel, and act, and it helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. While there are some obvious triggers that lead to the deterioration of mental health, one hair care expert wants the public to know that hair loss is one of the triggers.

Dr Sharron Neely has helped thousands of women gain confidence and heal from emotional stress and trauma over her lengthy career in the beauty industry. She has found that hair loss can be debilitating, affecting women and men in areas like self esteem, deportment, and overall mood, leading to depression and other mental health issues. She takes the matter so seriously that she has dedicated her life to helping people reverse hair loss while simultaneously inspiring them to live their best lives.

“Hair loss can be so debilitating,” she said.

“I consider it to be almost like a handicap. People can become so uncomfortable with the way they look that they refuse to go outside without a wig or hair covering. I have met women who refuse to let their husbands or even their children see them without a wig on. There are many who will shed tears because they are so embarrassed. It has caused some women to not get married for fear of having to reveal their condition.”

“There are also mental health conditions related to the hair such as trichphagia, which is eating hair and trichotillomania, also known as trich, which is when someone cannot resist the urge to pull out their hair.”

This community industry leader contends that people like these need professional help, and she is committed to assisting as many of them as she possibly can.

She is better known as “Fabulous Ronnie” for her fashion-forward hairstyle techniques and her great reputation for hair care. She has won international and local hair competitions, and she works on improving her craft daily.

Although she accomplished much in the beauty arena, Ronnie wanted more for her clients. She didn’t just want to cover up their hair and scalp issues; she wanted to correct them. With this in mind, she pursued higher education and became skilled in several areas including trichology.

Trichology is the para-medical science of the hair, hair loss and associated scalp problems. It includes the study of the diseases of the human hair and scalp, as well as proper assessment and treatment. With this scientific background, Ronnie has been able to get to the root of the cause of her client’s hair problems, creating dramatic results.

HAIR CARE PRODUCTS

Obtaining a PhD in hair care is just one of her accomplishments. Ronnie also wanted to give her clients the best products to use on their hair. This required her to engage in extensive studies in the chemical composition and formulation of hair care products. She used the skills she learned professionally and combined them with the knowledge of plants in The Bahamas to create her own unique hair care line. Precious wisdom passed down from her grandmother, and her own experiments with plants in her home country helped her to formulate a product line she is proud of.

When she went to school for hair care, she began to ask herself what products she would give her clients after helping to diagnose their hair issues. She asked her lecturers, but they seemed to always recommend products that they were affiliated with instead of products that they were confident would work.

“I would ask why are these better, but I was never able to get a satisfactory answer,” she recalls.

“I grew up in Andros watching my grammy and her generation lean more to herbs and bushes for remedies. So I wanted to incorporate nature into my practice. I had clients who would test certain products and the results were amazing! We tracked it along the way and the results were beautiful. At first my products were just do-it-yourself projects. But after the success, I wanted to be licensed and certified. I enrolled in a formulation school and it changed my life forever!”

“I decided to focus on creating products that would eliminate a lot of the side effects associated with haircare products and that would be safe for the consumer. I took into consideration sensitivity issues. I wanted to make sure that these products were comparable to the hair care treatments that I was giving.”

TAKING BUSINESS TO BAY STREET

Armed with professional training and a wealth of knowledge, Ronnie set her sights on yet another lofty goal. She wanted to open the very first hair clinic in Downtown, Nassau, serving the needs of Bahamians and tourists alike.

Today, she is the proud owner of Fabulous Ronnie’s Hair Restoration Clinic, Bay Street - the first hair restoration clinic and salon in The Bahamas. She incorporates technology and proven techniques to serve both men and women.

Patrons can have consultations, examinations and diagnosis, as well as hair care and styling services, making it a one stop shop for anyone who wants beautiful hair.

This mother of three earned her Doctorate Degree in Professional Cosmetology from the Texas State Institute of Cosmetology and Barbers, and she has a plethora of professional certificates and awards behind her name.

Her professional line of products include a restoration shampoo with rose water and mint, and a restoration conditioner with coconut and honey. She has a special restoration treatment and moisturiser for her clients, as well as a popular hair growth oil.

This professional cosmetologist, trichologist and product formulator believes in continuing education, and she keeps herself up to date with the latest in hair care.

BRAIDING ON THE FRONT PORCH

Ronnie began her journey as a braider, right on her front porch in Elizabeth Estates. Her mother, Enamae Sweeting, was a well known and loved woman in her community. She was an energetic individual who gave of her time and talents to The Bahamas Customs Department. Her father is John Sweeting, whom she refers to as one of the world’s best bartenders, He was once employed at the Atlantis resort for more than 40 years.

Her success is backed by strong dedication and commitment. She started out not only doing hair, but answering the phone, cleaning the floors, and anything necessary to make it work. Customer service is vitally important, and she ensures that her staff is committed as well.

“This is the era now where you can learn so much on the internet,” Ronnie said when asked how young people aspiring to join the field can begin.

Hair care, she said, should be a lifelong journey. For little girls, she encourages them to speak up and let their parents know if their hair is braided too tightly, because it could result in hair loss and other problems in the future.

With lace front wigs as popular as they are nowadays, Ronnie advises that these wigs should be carefully removed. The common baby hair fringes, too, she says, required proper washing of products such as edge control on a daily basis to avoid damage.

“If you keep abusing the hair, at some point it won’t come back,” she advised.

“Take good care of what it is that God gave you!”