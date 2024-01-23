Pintard says ‘enough is enough’ as murders rise

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS and DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporters

FREE National Movement leaders held press conferences in New Providence and Grand Bahama yesterday to slam the Davis administration’s reaction to the soaring murder rate, which FNM leader Michael Pintard said is an epidemic.

Mr Pintard and others discussed the matter outside the Office of the Prime Minister while East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and others addressed it in Grand Bahama.

“We’re here because we’re facing the tragedy of so many mothers, fathers, and children grieving for their loved ones who have died over these many years,” Mr Pintard said.

“But especially we look at this month alone, 17 murders have been committed in this month that has not yet ended. Enough is enough.”

OPM director of communications Latrae Rahming dismissed the FNM’s talk as “political grandstanding”. He said the administration has an open-door policy and would discuss the murder problem with other political parties.

Mr Pintard noted that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently travelled outside the country.

He argued the prime minister, the commissioner of police, and the minister of national security are at odds about how to solve the murder issue.

“The prime minister has one view on how we ought to combat the gang issues,” he said. “The minister of national security, on the other hand, points out all the legal impediments to the approach that the prime minister has offered.

“The prime minister says it’s too much crime. We say it’s a crisis. We say it’s an epidemic. The commissioner of police says they have it under control.”

Over the weekend, two men and a woman were murdered, bringing the country’s murder tally to 17. Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said despite this, the country is still safe.

Although Grand Bahama has recorded no murders so far this year, Mr Thompson said it is important that trials happen sooner to prevent those accused of serious crimes from being on bail for too long.

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis focused on residents, saying: “Come forward with information and do not wait until it affects your home.”