PM: Break your bail and your bail is gone

Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis today tabled several amendments to the Bail Act intended to send strong message to bail offenders: “Break the law on bail, and your bail is gone”.

In a social media post announcing the “no-nonsense amendment”, the prime minister further stated: “No more fines as slaps on the wrist. This is about protecting our community with no exceptions.”

The amendments come amid a bloody spate of murders with 18 recorded killings for the year.

The US Embassy in Nassau released a security alert this morning warning citizens about the murder rate and to exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence, adding that retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive.

Bail has been a contentious issue as stakeholders grapple with the soaring murder rate with police and the judiciary at odds over the need for amendments rather than more effective case-building.

The new amendments are reportedly part of a “larger, aggressive strategy to combat crime, focusing on rigorous enforcement, technological advancement, and judicial reform”.

According to the Office of The Prime Minister, the first amendment targets those who commit offences while on bail, including violations of bail terms, now categorised as an offence. The Bill also reportedly introduces critical changes, including a new section outlining the conditions and procedures for bail.

Regarding the government’s efforts to enhance public safety and uphold the rule of law. Announcing critical amendments to the Bail Act, Mr Davis emphasised: "This change is foundational in establishing a clear, structured framework for bail proceedings, reinforcing the accountability of those released under such conditions."

Other amendments ensure bail violations are “brought promptly before a magistrate, streamlining the legal process and reinforcing the consequences of such violations. Furthermore, the amendment empowers magistrates with the authority to revoke bail upon the conviction of an offense related to breaching bail conditions”.

“Additionally, the amendment removes the option for magistrates to impose fines for bail condition breaches, indicating a shift towards more stringent legal repercussions. This alteration aligns with the government’s objective to prioritize public safety and address the challenges posed by repeat offenders and individuals who pose a significant risk to the community,” the OPM statement read.

In the House of Assembly today, Mr Davis said: “Bail is a constitutional right, but not a right to be abused. We are ensuring that the liberty accompanying the presumption of innocence is not absolute, especially when it poses a threat to society.”