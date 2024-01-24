US warns citizens to use "extreme caution" in eastern New Providence

The US Embassy in Nassau released a security alert this morning warning citizens about the murder rate and to exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence.
In the alert, the embassy warned that there have been 18 murders in the capital since the beginning of 2024 with retaliatory gang violence as the primary motive.
The alert read: “The U.S. Embassy in Nassau advises U.S. citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.
“Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders.”
The alert further advised citizens to take the following actions: exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau); use caution when walking or driving at night; keep a low profile; be aware of your surroundings; do not physically resist any robbery attempt; and review your personal security plans.
Comments
mandela 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Yes, now it's starting, and once this narrative continues we will soon be eating grass. Stop over guest will disappear, and we will be up s$$t creek.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
"18 murders in the capital since the beginning of 2024" is a joke for where these people come from; their news normally reads "18 murders at one school since the beginning of 2024"
stillwaters 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Matters not.....they do not depend on tourism to survive.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Tribune January 17th "The Bahamas is not presently in danger of suffering a US travel advisory over the recent murder spike, a senior hotelier asserted yesterday, adding that it was not yet "a major concern for tourism." Robert Sands
My response: "Im waiting for the announcement anytime now. Theyve circulated advisories for far less activity"
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Chester said that our street murders will not affect our tourism product ....... Someone is lying.
BTW, what is meant by "eastern New Providence"?????
TalRussell 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
@ComradeSheepie, could the US be targeting areas most at risk ---- Anywhere's East of Parkgate Road or Blair Estates --- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 24 minutes ago
Remember during the pandemic when Minnis gave that ill advised notice that COVID was in east NP? I feel the same way about this. Theres no wall between Eastern and Western NP.
birdiestrachan 24 minutes ago
They kill the children in schools, go to church they kill you go to the movie they kill you go to the supermarket they kill you go to the mall they kill you
TalRussell 13 minutes ago
Remember when crime was very low ---- West of Mackey Street --- To the Collins Avenue Wall. --- This making the Centerville area, Nassau's first Gated-Community. --- Yes?
