US warns citizens to use "extreme caution" in eastern New Providence

The US Embassy in Nassau released a security alert this morning warning citizens about the murder rate and to exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence.

In the alert, the embassy warned that there have been 18 murders in the capital since the beginning of 2024 with retaliatory gang violence as the primary motive.

The alert read: “The U.S. Embassy in Nassau advises U.S. citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.

“Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders.”

The alert further advised citizens to take the following actions: exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau); use caution when walking or driving at night; keep a low profile; be aware of your surroundings; do not physically resist any robbery attempt; and review your personal security plans.