Bahamian fashion designer to create outfits for Mickey and Minnie Mouse

DISNEY Cruise Line (DCL) revealed yesterday that acclaimed Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett is collaborating with its team of artists to create all new outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals. The characters will wear their exclusive styles at the cruise line’s new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, when it opens to guests in June.

Disney selected Mr Elyett to design the new looks for the iconic characters due to his unique approach to creative, authentic storytelling through fashion and design.

“The Bahamian community has played a special role in this project since the beginning, and Theodore Elyett is the perfect collaborator on these distinctly Bahamian styles for our beloved Disney characters,” said Janet Spidell, costuming producer for Disney Live Entertainment.

“He has taught us so much about the history and traditions of Junkanoo and is helping us tell the story of Bahamian culture through his creative designs.”

Like the overall concept for DCL’s newest island destination in Eleuthera, the Disney characters’ looks are inspired by the natural environment and celebrate the culture and spirit of The Bahamas. The collection will have a distinct Bahamian flair and depict the bright, colourful spirit of Junkanoo –– which Elyett has named ‘Junkanoo Fun in the Sun!’

Among other nods to Bahamian culture, Mickey Mouse’s style is adorned with graphic, pop art conch shells in bright, bold colours. Minnie Mouse’s look is inspired by a Junkanoo straw doll, complete with a straw bag embellished with the symbol of Eleuthera: a golden pineapple. Mr Elyett will also design special styles for Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale –– all taking inspiration from Junkanoo while matching the distinct personalities of each character.

“I envisioned creating a collection that highlights Bahamian culture, celebrates the beauty of The Bahamas and is beautifully tailored to each character,” Mr Elyett said. “I remember visiting Disney early in my design journey as a child, and now seeing my favourite Disney characters wearing my designs feels like a full circle moment.”

Mr Elyett grew up in New Providence, where he was surrounded by art and fashion, and started making dresses at an early age. His designs first hit the runway when he was 13 years old, and he went on to design for Miss Bahamas and Miss Bahamas Universe contestants, in addition to celebrities, government officials and more.

Mr Elyett is among the several talented local artists and cultural advisors who are helping Disney shape Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point into an experience that celebrates the natural beauty, traditions and artistry of The Bahamas. The island destination will create sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, protect and sustain the natural beauty of the site, celebrate culture, and help strengthen the community in Eleuthera.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point has created more than 600 construction-related roles –– more than quadrupling the number of jobs DCL committed to in its Heads of Agreement –– and will create at least 150 well-paying operation jobs with benefits in a range of disciplines and with opportunities for advancement. DCL is also committed to providing space for Bahamian vendors for the sale of authentic, high-quality Bahamian retail goods, services, souvenirs, arts, crafts and more.