Grandmother says she is haunted by tragedy

THE grandmother of 16-year-old Davinique Gray, who was murdered in her Nassau Village home on January 6, is haunted by the tragedy and fears no one will be arrested for the killing.

“There is nothing being done to say they are looking for the fugitive that shot and killed my granddaughter,” Stella Gray told reporters outside the House of Assembly yesterday. “So that means that case is closed. I need some active investigation on my granddaughter’s death, okay? I need some closure on that.”

Davinique was the country’s 8th murder victim. Shinikia Johnson, the girl’s mother, was charged with harbouring a fugitive, a man police believe was the intended target of her daughter’s killer.

The fugitive, Gamaliel Gray, was a suspect wanted in connection with the death of Gerrad Coakley, who was shot and killed at his residence on January 2. Gray was at the Nassau Village residence at the time of the incident.

Stella Gray said she is hurting because there has been so much death surrounding her. Her grandaughter’s father was also murdered.

She said: “Who is responsible for her death? He is locked up . . . but who shot my granddaughter? No conclusion come to her death yet. I would like to know who shot my grandchild because there’s no conclusion to that yet.”

“A 16-year-old, and that’s what I want to find out.”

Ms Johnson’s trial is expected to begin on Monday, January 29.

Ms Gray’s comments came as Free National Movement leaders led a protest on Rawson Square yesterday over the murder rate.

“We encourage all Bahamians to send a clear message to the government that what we require is a sense of urgency,” FNM leader Michael Pintard said. “Every minister in the House of Assembly, the leader of opposition, have a security detail. But our ordinary citizens are left to fend for themselves because we have a small segment of this population that is determined not to follow the law, or others are misguided because they do not benefit from programmes that can be life-changing.”