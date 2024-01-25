PM say he does not believe US crime warning will have an effect on country’s tourism product

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE US Embassy of Nassau warned American citizens about this country’s murder rate yesterday, encouraging them to exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis later said he doesn’t believe the crime advisory will affect this nation’s tourism product.

He said the American government has a right to warn its citizens “of what they perceive to be the dangers to their life.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was also unconcerned about the advisory, saying The Bahamas issues similar notices to Bahamians travelling abroad.

“They feel they’re doing their duty and we’ll continue to do our duty and seek to do our best to support the police, defence force, customs and immigration as they seek to make the country safe,” he said.

The US Embassy noted retaliatory gang violence as the primary motive for murders this year.

“Murders have occurred at all hours, including in broad daylight on the streets,” the Embassy said.