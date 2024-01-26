AG says he is not at odds with PM on Bail Act

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said his view that the Bail Act does not need to be amended is not at odds with the Davis administration’s move to amend the law.

The amendment, revealed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Wednesday, would ensure bail is automatically revoked for people who violate their bail conditions.

However, after an event marking the Opening of the Legal Year nearly two weeks ago, Mr Pinder told reporters the Bail Act does not need to be amended.

“There’s adequate protection and adequate ability for the judiciary to deny bail in certain instances,” he said.

During an Office of the Prime Minister briefing yesterday, Mr Pinder said there has been no change of heart.

“If you would have seen my quote that was actually in the papers today, when asked that question, it was in the context of amending the Bail Act regarding the granting of bail and the denial of bail,” he said. “I made clear that our regime provides for that, and no amendments would be necessary because, as I described earlier, there are grounds for denial of bail.

“What this amendment seeks to do is provide a framework for bail to be revoked, which is a different context and concept from when I was asked the question. I still stand by those comments, but those comments were with respect to the granting of bail and parameters for the denial of bail.”

The Tribune reported yesterday that defence lawyers do not believe the amendment will significantly alter the status quo because people can still apply to the Supreme Court for bail and get it after magistrates revoke their bail.

“It’s two different subject matters,” Mr Pinder said. “I agree with the article; this isn’t going to deal with issues on the discretion to grant bail. What this deals with is the revoking of bail when you commit a crime and are convicted of that crime while you’re on bail.”

Magistrates can currently punish people who violate their bail conditions by fining them, as they often do, even when those people are accused of serious crimes such as murder. The amendment would remove this option and force magistrates to remand the accused. However, accused people could then apply and get bail from the Supreme Court without prohibition.