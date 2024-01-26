American tourists fined for drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO American tourists were fined on Friday after they admitted to have a quantity of drugs in New Providence in two separate incidents last week.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Christian Busick-Cahill, 24, and Jeanine Bonanno, 47, both of New York with separate counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Busick-Cahill was arrested by police after they found him with 1oz of marijuana on January 23.

Bonnano was found with a quantity of marijuana on January 24.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges. Busick-Cahill was fined $400 or risk one month in prison, while Bonnano was fined $300 or risk a similar month in prison.

The defendants were to be released upon payment of their fine.