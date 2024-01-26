A helping hand as business teams with Urban Renewal

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Breakfast initiative – video: Jade Russell

A BREAKFAST initiative was held yesterday by the Lakay Lounge in conjunction with the Nassau Village Urban Renewal Centre.

The event was held in Nassau Village Park to provide free breakfast to local members of the community.

One of the owners, Elvins Cadet, said: “We always thought this was important... even when we were young we always thought when things get good for us we want to give back to the community.

“We didn’t know it would be this important beforehand but being here and seeing the amount of people who came out it honestly just inspired us to know this has to happen more often.”

Assistant Superintendent Anastacia Ferguson added that Lakay had offered support and when officers suggested a breakfast, “they said consider it done”.

She added: “We are here in the community because the community needs us and they need the support of the village.”

Fellow owner Robby Davin also pleaded for other business owners to help out Urban Renewal, noting that the Nassau Village area lacked computer access.

He said: “We are determined to help.”

He added that the lounge was part of the Haitian community but said that they were anti-xenophobic, saying “we are one people”. He encouraged people to come and experience Haitian culture, but added “we stand for complete unity and for everyone to come together and just love”.