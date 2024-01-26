Man jailed for breaking into former girlfriend's house, causing over $4,000 worth of damage

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after he admitted to breaking into his former girlfriend’s house last month and setting fire to over $4,000 worth of her property out of revenge.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Jamaal Fernander, 38, with housebreaking and damage.

Fernander is accused of breaking into the home of Lateisha Smith on Olga Close and Bellot Road on December 15, 2023 and causing an estimated $4,430 worth of property damage inclusive of windows, doors, clothing, appliances and toiletries.

After pleading guilty to the offence and admitting that he and the complainant used to be in a relationship, the accused was sentenced to serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He must also fully financially reimburse Ms Smith for her damaged belongings or risk an additional six months in prison.