Three teenagers charged with causing harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE teenage males were granted $4,000 bail after they allegedly injured a man in a fight in Acklins last month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged Labrone Williams, 19, Mario Virgil Jr, 18, and Amarri Poitier, 18, with causing harm.

The trio are accused of attacking and injuring Robert Emmanuel on December 18, 2023 in Lovely Bay, Acklins.

After the three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, their bail was set at $4,000 each with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of this bail they must sign in at their local police station every Monday by 5pm.

Their trial will begin on April 22.