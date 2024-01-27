Two dead, two in hospital after shooting and stabbing incidents

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a triple shooting on Friday night and a stabbing incident early on Saturday.

In the first incident, at around 7.30pm on Friday, a shooting in the area of First Street, Coconut Grove, between Palm Tree Avenue and Robinson Road, left one man dead and a woman and man in hospital.

According to reports, the victims were gathered in front of a residence when the occupants of a white Nissan vehicle approached. It is reported that three males, all of whom were armed with firearms, exited the vehicle and opened fire on the group.

A 37-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries to the upper torso and succumbed to his injuries in hospital; the other two victims, a 50-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both sustained gunshot injuries to their lower extremities.

Then, at around 2am on Saturday, an 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a bar in the vicinity of East Street and Soldier Road.

When he was being transported to hospital in a private vehicle, the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall near East Street and Sands Lane.

Responding officers and emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene – they examined the victim, but he showed no vital signs of life.

Police are asking anyone who has information about these incidents to call 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.