Junkanoo legend Anthony ‘Huck’ Williams remembered at funeral

THE Anthony “Huck” Williams 2024 Junior Junkanoo Parade was a spectacular display of culture and talent as 19 schools took to the road on Saturday in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The late Anthony “Huck’ Williams, the founder of the Swingers, was laid to rest on Saturday after a funeral service at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Hundreds packed the church to say farewell to the Junkanoo legend whose contribution to the event spanned over 40 years.

This year’s parade included four pre-schools, six primary schools, three All-Age schools, two junior high schools, and three senior high schools. The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute participated for the first time as a community fun group.

Jack Hayward High School’s theme was “School Spirit” in the senior high school division. Students displayed adventures of school life, depicting house sports teams and clubs. The choreographed dancers represented cheerleaders, school girls dressed in the school’s uniform, and majorettes.

The music section contained goat-skinned drummers, a brass crew, cowbellers, and whistle-blowers.

The Eight Mile Rock High School ‘Blue Jays’ presented “The Sugar Rush!” theme. The school’s banner contained Blue Jays Candy House, similar to Wonka’s Candy World, with candy canes and other sweet treats.

Students dressed as candy shop workers and off-the-shoulder dancers portrayed popcorn, cotton candy, nerds, Twix, M&M, Jolly Rancher, and Skittles.

The choreographed dancers and Candy Crush Girls were dressed in colourful costumes. The students also distributed sweet treats to the spectators along the parade route.

The St George’s High School theme was “The Wild Wild West.” The school’s banner depicted iconic places and transportation methods used during the Wild West era. The dancers were dressed as Native American Indians and cowgirls in white and blue.

The bellers and scrapers were train engineers and conductors, and the brass section represented sheriffs and US Marshals. The free dancers were barmaids, outlaws, cattle herders, and Indian warriors.

In the Junior Division, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School participated under the theme “All the Flowers of the Bahamas,” and Jack Hayward Junior High’s theme was “The Stars of Jack Hayward Junior High”.

Participants in the all age division were The Beacon School under the theme, “Natures Allure: the vibrant, the wild, the Beautiful; Sunland Baptist Academy – Stinger Safari; and Tabernacle Baptist Academy – Sun, Sand and Sea.”