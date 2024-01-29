Pintard says Road Traffic is in ‘chaos’ as govt did not maintain facilities

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said there is “chaos” at the Road Traffic Department as customers, forced to visit smaller substations, complain of long lines and a licence plate print machine that does not consistently work.
He criticised the government, saying it did not maintain facilities at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium.
“The Davis PLP administration has allowed the temporary facilities that house Road Traffic to fall into an appalling state of disrepair, dilapidation and PLP decay,” Mr Pintard said in a statement yesterday.
“The facilities at the Sports Centre are falling apart and overrun by rodents, driving the staff out and cramming them into the West Bay Street and Carmichael Road substations. These small outlying facilities were not designed to handle the regular monthly flow of vehicle registrations and issuing of driver’s licences that pass through the Sports Centre facility for any given month. Further complicating the matter is the nonsensical requirement that the West Bay Street substation only transacts using credit and debit cards.”
Highlighting printing issues, he blamed the matter on the government’s failure to pay fees to a foreign firm.
“The licence plate printer is down, and we are told that printing is now taking place on two Family Islands, raising concerns about the expensive and unnecessary duplication of licences. Despite this, we are told that the corrected licences will not be printed until the government pays the New Zealand firm that services Road Traffic the substantial funds it is owed.”
Mr Pintard said Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby Davis should be held accountable for the deteriorating situation.
He also urged the Davis administration to immediately reopen the Road Traffic Department(RTD) substations at Elizabeth Estates, South Beach, and Cable Beach.
During a press conference yesterday, Superintendent Eugene Strachan said police were notified about the licence plate issue.
He said people should have a receipt to show they must get a licence plate. He said police will ensure affected people are not booked unnecessarily.
“I have yet to see any communication coming from the RTD as it relates to the way forward,” he said. “As it relates to them not being able to furnish them, we can make a check from the controller so that we can be on the same page as it relates to an individual presenting him or herself and at the end of the day, they should be able to get them, but we cannot dictate to the controller of Road Traffic.”
Comments
BMW 1 day, 1 hour ago
Government does not maintain anything!
K4C 1 day ago
That's the successful governments since 1973, you can't find the solution when you're the problem
IslandWarrior 1 day ago
The FNM party criticized the PLP party on a comedy show hosted by RTD despite having the opportunity to construct a modern Traffic Department Facility that leading industry players supported. Unfortunately, the FNM chose cronyism over the needs of the Bahamian people, resulting in the current poor state of the RTD. The former FNM Minister's corrupt practices, which followed him from his previous appointment and subsequent dismissal, led to the Bahamian people missing out on the benefits of a modern facility. In contrast, PTI Bahamas has presented a fair and comprehensive plan to address all stakeholders' concerns, including the department's current issues with rodents, historical fraud, and criminal activity.
The proposal remains valid, and it would be wise for the minister to work with PTI's team to progress the project with the sole interest of the good people of The Bahamas in mind. PTI's plan could establish a new RTD with nine locations across the Bahamas, including three locations in Nassau and two in Freeport, before the next general elections. This would be achieved over the next 15 months and the next three years to complete the family island facilities.
Observer 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
This leader is funny. What was 'repaired' at the stadium when he was a minister in the last administration that lost power in 2021?
sheeprunner12 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
The RTD was at Clarence Bain bldg when that was demolished. The FNM put RTD in the Stadium with NO plans to move them out before 2021. So, the PLP met the RTD there, and did nothing to improve the place.
Government is continuous .......... Smh
ThisIsOurs 21 hours, 46 minutes ago
Agreed that was where I departed from Mr Pintard, I couldnt see how RTD could descend into unworkable environment in 2 years. They had to be in a state of decline before. What could be said is two years would be more than enough time to rectify the issue.
ScubaSteve 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
At the end of the day, does it really matter which party or whom is responsible? Not really. Instead, what really matters to most folks that have been impacted by this is that the issues and problems need to be fixed IMMEDIATELY. Why can't someone take charge and correct the issues at hand? Why is it so hard to be pro-active and have the foresight to plan and prepare for these potentials issues BEFORE they actually occur? Does anybody within the Govt have an education beyond the 5th grade????? This isn't rocket science and not hard to figure out.
M0J0 20 hours, 11 minutes ago
All governments are responsible, his included.
ExposedU2C 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nearly every aspect of government and law enforcement has, for all intents and purposes, now collapsed. We are entering the period of great chaos and danger that usually precedes the birth of a failed state, much like Haiti did many years ago.
TalRussell 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Remember --- Road Traffic is several centuries stale-dated! --- Not that long after the oldest PopoulacesPurses' constructed road, appeared. --- Why not respond by thinking out of the box, by opening, --- Privately operated Motor Vehicle and Post Office Franchised Stalls at Grocery, Drug, Hardware, Clothing, Etc, Etc Stores and Outlets in Nassau and the Out Islands --- And rather than reoccurring costs to Popoulaces'Purse - -- Can turns into a real money maker! --- Yes?
DWW 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
no plates in Abaco since November at least. I been trying since then. Who gi ya dat job? My MP! "Not in my job description". #Whatsinitforme?mentality Bahamas and USA both gonna be failed state soon.
