Police investigate alleged sexual assaults

Police are investigating two separate complaints of sexual assault involving two female visitors that occurred on Paradise Island.
The first incident occurred on Saturday on Casino Drive around 2.30am.
Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old Mexican woman was walking when an unknown male, armed with a knife, approached her. It is reported that the culprit forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.
The second incident occurred at a resort on Sunday around 10.30pm and involved an 81-year-old Canadian woman.
Police are questioning a 61-year-old male resident from Canada in connection with this incident.
Investigations continue.
Comments
John 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
Remember the tourist who accused an 18 y/o jet ski operator of raping her? Then after she left The Bahamas she recanted her story and posted in her Facebook page that the sec was consensual. But because the courts were closed during the pandemic, the young man had to spend several years on remand.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Blah blah blah. Every woman wants to be an "assault victim" now - to proclaim that they are attractive and desirable. Who wants to do anything with an ugly az Mexican? Are you kidding me? Lady, grab your sombrero and go back home !!! Look at that ugly piece of throw-rug who has accused Trump and recently in the courts. LOL What a joke. Trump can get so many women who wanna go for a ride on his jet - why would he even look at that one in his rear-view mirror ?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID