Police investigate alleged sexual assaults

Police are investigating two separate complaints of sexual assault involving two female visitors that occurred on Paradise Island.

The first incident occurred on Saturday on Casino Drive around 2.30am.

Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old Mexican woman was walking when an unknown male, armed with a knife, approached her. It is reported that the culprit forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident occurred at a resort on Sunday around 10.30pm and involved an 81-year-old Canadian woman.

Police are questioning a 61-year-old male resident from Canada in connection with this incident.

Investigations continue.