Quaker issues revised recall notice with additional products due to possible health risk

The Quaker Oats Company through its authorized distributor THOMPSON TRADING announced on Friday an expansion of the December 20th, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed on this website (www.quakergranolarecall.com) were produced in the United States and only the products listed on this press release were distributed to The Bahamas. Therefore, the company informs potential consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

• Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal – 10.3 oz 030000573235 – Best before: Between Jan-11-24 H to Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date)

• Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor – 1.23 oz 12 Count – 030000315675 – Best before: Between Jan11-24 to Oct01-24

Additionally, consumers with any of the mentioned products can return the described product to the original store where they purchased it, presenting their purchase receipt. For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline: consumers.1800@pepsico.com

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal. Quaker has reported these actions to the relevant local authorities.





It is important to note that this withdrawal ONLY APPLIES to the specific products listed (www.quakergranolarecall.com), and NO OTHER Quaker product is affected. This recall does not include: • Quaker Oats • Quaker Instant Oats • Quaker Grits • Quaker Oat Bran • Quaker Oat Flour • Quaker Rice Snacks