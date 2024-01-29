Chief Supt Skippings: Country is still a safe place

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
AFTER the United States raised its travel advisory for The Bahamas over the weekend, police called a press conference yesterday to assure the public that they are working to address the high murder rate.
Nineteen people have already been killed this year, one of the deadliest starts in the country’s history; two people were killed over the weekend.
The US changed the country’s advisory level from Level 1, which means “exercise normal precautions”, to Level 2, “exercise increased caution”.
This is not the first time the US State Department has elevated the country’s advisory level. Officials say the warnings historically do not deter tourists.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the country is still a safe place.
She suggested other government officials are addressing the elevated advisory with the US.
“I can say to you that the matter is being addressed in another forum at this time and so I wish to allow that forum to deal with it,” she said.
During the press conference, police said a 17-year-old youth from eastern New Providence is in custody for allegedly killing Israel Gibson on Pineyard Road on January 17. The suspect is expected to be charged with murder today.
Police also said they have a 26-year-old in custody helping with the latest murder. In that incident, an 18-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times at a bar near East Street and Soldier Road around 2am on Saturday. When he was being taken to the hospital in a private car, the driver lost control and crashed into a wall near East Street and Sands Lane. Emergency medical technicians found no signs of life when they arrived at the scene.
In the earlier killing, a man was shot dead, and two others, a man and a woman, were sent to the hospital after a shooting around First Street, Coconut Grove, between Palm Tree Avenue and Robinson Road.
The victims were reportedly gathered in front of a residence when people in a white coloured Nissan car approached. Three men, all with firearms, reportedly got out of the car and opened fire on the group. The 27-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and died in hospital. The two other victims, a 50-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were shot in their lower body.
Furthermore, police said a 25-year-old male is in custody helping with the investigation of the attempted murder of Demetrio Forbes, 17, at Esso On The Run on East Street South on January 23. A video of the incident was widely circulated.
An adult man in Abaco is expected to be arraigned today on two counts of attempted murder in Abaco in connection with a shooting on January 22 in Cooper’s Town.
Police said seven people were arrested accused of murder, and another seven were arrested for breach of bail conditions last week.
Comments
K4C 1 day ago
With almost a murder a day, I do believe you're out of touch with reality
birdiestrachan 21 hours, 55 minutes ago
The police work hard to stop crime, officer skipping I would be terrified if I was driving and people
Started shooting , But I am sure you all are doing your very best may God help you all
carltonr61 21 hours, 15 minutes ago
The fact that the Police is dealing with disorganized crime is making Ploce work impossible. There are few if any well known leaders. Sporadic crime manifestation with no pattern is just impossible to put your fingers on. Sad to say, but what is happening is due mostly to overcrowding and too many youths are not qualified to get anywhere, but just chill out and get passionate over small petty things. Nassau just too small after Dorian and Covid 19. This slum mindset is social and illusive as it is impossible to make something out of someone who is not inspired toward a better life.
birdiestrachan 20 hours, 44 minutes ago
It is easy to blame every body and every thing but try mea culpa so many work permits go out get together as a group start a lawn service .
TalRussell 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
Cannot insist on --- To Serve and Protect -- If made listening-in --- Whilst locals in-authority --- Run their [Skipping on past reality campaign} --- Of which has so evidently become fearful throughout residential and business neighbourhoods. --- As lives continue being criminally [Snuffed Out]. --- Local and Tourist womens' are fast becoming [Victims] of being physically and sexual offended. --- No longer can the policemans' excuse threatening-to-life crime away as just being restricted to but the six known crime reoccurrences residential neighborhoods. --- It's not any better for the island's Popoulaces' of all the skin colours and income classes', religions' to reside, operate, walk, stroll, jog, jitney or drive about for work, keep appointments or socialize as all are very afraid, scared-stiff. --- There are a lot more angles, points of view, stories, voices still to be added to this urgent and much important discussion. --- Policemans' are the sworn criminal law enforcement organization on the ground. --- We need to trust their actions as much as they will need to earn the popoulaces' trust! --- But I don't think that --- The arming of even more of The Colony's policemans', shopkeepers', politicians' and popoulaces' ---- Can deliver the needed results. --- Yes?
mandela 18 hours, 37 minutes ago
The Bahamas is a safe place if a person is white and the proof is in the pudding, how many white folks are being shot, killed, raped, or robbed? The only group of persons committing crimes and destroying each other are black people
ExposedU2C 18 hours, 5 minutes ago
You would be shocked to know the average age of the few remaining white Bahamians living in the Bahamas today, most of whom have self-sentenced themselves to life imprisonment in their homes which, for only the more fortunate among them, are located in very costly gated communities.
bahamianson 13 hours, 53 minutes ago
Very true because they are not welcomed at national celebrations and the like. When you are called names everywhere you go, why go. They stay to themselves and have private parties with other black Bahamians with a like mind to survive. Have you seen the bla ks graduating from QC, Saint Andrews etc? They are of a different mindset. Chicken snack and a blur mystic works for some black Bahamians , not all.
themessenger 18 hours, 10 minutes ago
@mandela Do you honestly believe that white folks living in the Bahamas don't get robbed or raped or murdered?? Tell that to the 81-year-old Canadian woman who was raped over the weekend, or the 75-year-old Cat Island resident, a woman, who was murdered, and her body disposed of on a beach. What a remarkably ignorant and racist statement, people like you obviously live in a bubble.
TalRussell 16 hours, 47 minutes ago
What good would it do -- To align The Colony's escalating crimes with racism. -- Yes?
carltonr61 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
Then if this genius found the answer that crime is a skin color give him a trophy please. WOW! What a great brain we have here. According of USA statistics mote WHT Americans were killed by police. But they, numerically make up a greater proportion of the society. Just being blk could be broken down into Bahamian or Haitien. Black Bahamians gave far far mire numerical superiority than WHT Bahamians. So it is a matter of color to dimwitted minds who also believe there are zero poor WHT Bahamians.
bahamianson 13 hours, 51 minutes ago
Exactly. The guy or gal is mad because whites are not killed. What nonsense. Racist in stupidity.
