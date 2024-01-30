BTVI launches solar programme

Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute yesterday launched its training for the Installation and Maintenance of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems.

The partnership with the government will begin with eight instructors that will be a part of a ‘Train the Trainers’ session led by Nova Scotia Community College (Canada).

They will in turn deliver a three-course series to 25 Bahamians throughout the country, including a pilot for persons with disabilities.

It will culminate with a component where this summer, those eight instructors will then conduct a workshop for teachers and students.

BTVI has partnered with the Government of The Bahamas by way of the Ministry of Finance to execute this national training initiative. Funding is being provided by the Ministry of Finance through an International Development Bank (IDB) $80M loan, which is supplemented by a European Union Caribbean Investment Fund (EU-CIF) $9M grant.

BTVI’s thrust falls in line with that of the Government of The Bahamas, which seeks to accelerate its transition to clean energy and it is on its way to producing a pool of renewable energy technicians.