Concern over Margaritaville at Sea discontinuing ticket sales in Grand Bahama

Kwasi Thompson, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, is concerned about Margaritaville’s decision to stop selling tickets originating from Grand Bahama.

He is urging the government to intervene immediately in the matter which he feels could harm the island’s economy and tourism.

“We are extremely troubled having recently learned the Margaritaville will no longer be selling one-way tickets or round-trip tickets originating from Grand Bahama,” The MP said during his contributions in the House of the Assembly this week.

He noted that Grand Bahamians have become accustomed to Margaritaville as another option for West Palm Beach.

Additionally, he said the vessel serves as a shipping option for Bahamian passengers to ship furniture and other large items when they travel.

“This is a very unique way of travelling for Grand Bahamians. If this is discontinued it would harm Grand Bahama’s economy as many businesses use this as a means of travel and shipping,” he said.

The FNM MP noted that the government provided some marketing subsidies and other concessions to the cruise line.

“If this is still continuing, we question whether a change in the arrangement would breach their marketing agreement with the government,” said Mr Thompson.

“Further, we understand passengers originating from West Palm Beach will no longer be able to stay overnight at Grand Bahama hotels. If this continues, why can’t Bahamians purchase a one-way ticket? I am informed that if a Bahamian attempts to leave in Freeport they will blacklist them and not sell another ticket.”

“We call upon the Government to intervene immediately and to protect the Grand Bahamian economy, and way of travel and also protect against loss of our Tourism product,” Mr Thompson said.

The Tribune contacted the Margaritaville at Sea for comment. An agent said the cruise ship no longer offers the one-way tickets out of Grand Bahama or the one-way sailing out of West Palm Beach.

The agent said the two-night round trip from West Palm Beach is still working as normal.

“The one-way sailing out of Grand Bahama or West Palm Beach is no longer available. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the employee said.

It means that persons sailing to Grand Bahama must return to Palm Beach the same day when the ship leaves in the evening. If a passenger decides to get off and not return with the ship to Palm Beach they are blacklisted and will not be allowed to travel on the ship.

Margaritaville at Sea, formerly Grand Celebration, was initially founded by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in 2014. It began operations in February 2015, however in May 2022, the company was rebranded to Margaritaville at Sea following a partnership between Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville brand. The sole ship, the Grand Classica, was refurbished and renamed Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.