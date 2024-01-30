FACE TO FACE – Mervin Culmer: Unsung hero of Palmetto Point

ELEUTHERA native Mervin Culmer is a staple in his community. He is known for encouraging young people, hosting and participating in community events, and exhibiting pure dedication and love to his family. But there’s something else that Mervin does that Eleutherans and tourists alike know him for. You can visit the Culmer household in Palmetto Point almost any time of year and you will meet a vibrant, welcoming home decorated for the occasion. It doesn’t have to be Christmas or Easter for Mervin to decorate. His home, from the outside to the inside, will be outfitted with themed decorations to celebrate just about any event, especially the birthdays of his children and grandchildren. He has gotten so good at it that for the country’s 50th Independence anniversary, his home was the talk of the town.

Mervin is all about the kids. Many times during Christmas, Mervin dresses up as Santa Claus and gives out gifts to children in the settlement, much to their delight. He has a knack for making them smile, and he wanted them to have fun experiences that they could remember for a lifetime. Thanks to others in the Palmetto Point community and Eleuthera at large, children enjoy many community events.

Mervin is affectionately known as “Tuck” and “New York” due to his lifelong dedication as a New York Yankee fanatic. He has been a passionate sports enthusiast from a young age. He served as the team manager for the Five Wheels Hornets in softball, and he also played for the Wildcats, Lightning Flashers, and Palmetto Point Hornets. Additionally, he served as the team captain for the Austin Knowles Construction Softball Team and led them to victory in their first championship game. Mervin has also provided guidance and support for various young men from the Palmetto Point neighbourhood in the sport of softball. He can play every position on the field, and is often seen holding down the catcher position, or shortstop.

This community elder is a diligent individual and an expert builder who has been employed by Brad’s United Builders Construction firm for more than 50 years. He continues to thrive in building well-known hotels and private homes throughout the island of Eleuthera. His colleagues have taken note of his meticulous and conscientious approach to his profession.

According to his children, he applies the same level of attention and work each year to create and construct decorations for various special occasions such as Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Guy Fawkes Day, birthdays, and Independence Day. Mervin has a distinct devotion and excitement for adorning his home and surrounding areas with lighting.

It all began at the age of six, when he started adorning his family’s Christmas tree with a necktie and a black hat. However in 1996, his enthusiasm for decorating expanded following the arrival of his first grandchild, prompting him to adorn his house with lights and Christmas decorations as a way to commemorate the occasion. Each year, he goes the extra mile to adorn his surroundings for many major events - even the Yankees championships.

His expertise was recently acknowledged at a national level when he won the 3rd place prize in the Bahamas 50th National Independence Home Decorating Competition in 2023. He did not enter the competition himself, however. He told his wife, elder Ena Culmer and his children that the Family Islanders are too often overlooked. He was decorating with pride for himself and for those who come to enjoy it - not for publicity. However, his daughters got together and decided to take photos of the house and submit an application on their father’s behalf. That turned out to be a great decision. He was shocked, overjoyed, and happy for the cash prize that came along with it.

The overall winner was Jaqueline Hanna, a resident of St Anne’s constituency. Other winners included Sherryann Griffith, Elizabeth Constituency; and Donyale Brandshaw representing Centreville, who said the family is keeping up a decorating tradition started by their mother, the late Rose Bradshaw, former ZNS employee. Independence Committee chair Leslia Miller-Brice said it’s people like these who are inspiring other Bahamians through their outward displays of Bahamian history and culture, she said. Their efforts also impact children, instilling a sense of pride in them for their country and community.

Mervin is an unsung hero in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera. He has always shown a strong commitment to his community and is often relied upon to provide assistance to the elderly residents. He was the one responsible for installing the very first indoor toilets for many members of the community. In addition, several years ago, Mervin initiated the “Santa Coming to Town” programme for children, finding satisfaction in seeing the expressions of happiness on their faces. He personally invests funds into this event, and garners assistance from good community members. He distributes Christmas presents to children while riding on the local fire engine.

Full of life and a built-in passion for community building, Mervin organised the inaugural Independence Honoree Service for the Palmetto Point neighbourhood in 2023. He is eagerly anticipating the event again this year.

Mervin derives great pleasure from engaging in quality family time, particularly on each birthday occasion, where he cherishes hosting a festive gathering in the backyard. Mervin also enjoys travelling with his family, and he has a deep affection for engaging in fishing and farming activities with his son and grandson during his leisure hours.

He has a strong inclination to charitably provide fish and agricultural products to others who are in need. Mervin cherishes his beloved Eleuthera island, where he resides with his wife, Ena; daughters Erica Culmer-Curry (Maxwell), Celesia Williams (Maddagen), and Asternique Curtis (Camarie); and son, Merez Culmer (Melissa). His grandchildren: Malik Fox-Williams (Alando), Malika Williams and Makhari Williams enjoy seeing their grandpa make something to display their ages outside the home, with beautiful lights.