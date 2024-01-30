Police investigate industrial accident at Grand Bahama Shipyard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating an industrial accident at the Grand Bahama Shipyard that has left a 25-year-old man hospitalised.

The incident occurred shortly before 2pm on Sunday when a male worker was trapped between a crane and pieces of steel. He sustained injuries to his upper body.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

It is also unknown whether he was a permanent or contract worker.

Last December, 23-year-old Graham Pinder, a casual worker, fell from a tanker at the shipyard. He sustained severe injuries to his face, neck, back, and lower extremities.

Since then, union officials have expressed concerns about casual workers’ lack of benefits, including medical insurance coverage. They called for an end to the practice.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also mentioned that casual workers should be transitioned to permanent workers with all the benefits.