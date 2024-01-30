Prodigal Sons forced to return $30K seed funding

The Prodigal Sons Junkanoo Group will be forced to return $30,000 in seed funding to the government after the Category A group dropped out of both the 2023 Boxing Day and 2024 New Year’s Day parades.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture said it was determined after a thorough investigation that the Prodigal Sons did not act in accordance with accepted Junkanoo funding practices and will be asked to return the funds by March 31.

“It was abundantly clear to the organizers and the fans that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo Group was absent from both the Christmas Boxing Day 2023 and the 2024 New Year’s Parades; hence an investigation was launched,” the statement read.

“After a thorough investigation, involving all the pertinent stakeholders, it has been determined that the Prodigal Sons, did not act in accordance with stipulated and accepted Junkanoo funding practices and therefore will be asked to return the sum of $30,000.00, by the 31st March, 2024.”

The ministry furthered the funding conditions were clearly outlined and agreed upon by all groups, adding that failure to pay will block the group from receiving future funding.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture supports the social programme that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group conducts in the community,” the statement read.

“We are grateful that they provide a safe and creative space for both the young and old, to become involved and participate in Junkanoo, one of the foremost cultural expressions of The Bahamas.”

The ministry statement read: “The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who stands in proxy for the Government and people of The Bahamas, must ensure that all recipients of assets and or funding, must dispense of the same, in a manner befitting its intended purpose.”

The statement added the Ministry has launched a further investigation throughout the country, regarding all Junkanoo Groups, who would have received seed funding but did not participate in the intended Junkanoo parades.