Budding teen entrepreneur opens new takeaway restaurant

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CHRISTOPHER Edouard helped fund his way through school by working as a grocery store packing boy.

Now, the 19-year-old is opening a restaurant: “Chris – Takeaway. “

He told The Tribune that growing up, his parents did their best to support him with the little money they had. His father worked as a janitor at Atlantis, and his mother was deported back to Haiti when he was young. He said he started working as a packing boy at Super Value in grade four. He used the tips he made from his shifts to help buy his school uniform, lunch money, and other necessities.

“It was for me to get it on my own because my parents didn’t have much,” he said. “I didn’t want to ask them a lot. I rather when I need things to get it myself and to help and support team.”

Mr Edouard, who attended RM Bailey High School, said he was a packing boy until grade 10. While in school, he became passionate about technology. He took a leap of faith by quitting his packing job and starting his own mobile phone repair business called “Chris Tech”.

He said he learned how to fix phones by watching YouTube videos. The phone business later expanded into repairing laptops and tablets and selling technology accessories.

Mr Edouard, who also sells clothing as another source of income, noted he used his multiple sources of income to invest in starting his takeaway restaurant.

“My goal was to be a professional soccer player. I think it’s still my goal because I love the sport. But for me to make it I have to go to college, and I don’t think my parents could afford college. So, I had to find another dream, which was to be a multiple business owner,” he added.

Asked what inspired him to start his restaurant, Mr Edouard said he worked a summer at Sammy’s Chicken as a cleaner and became motivated at how well the restaurant was doing.

“I want to own multiple businesses. I don’t want to do just one business because everything has a season. Some seasons, things might be slow, so you will have to go to the other business. So I opened up a takeaway to move a step ahead.”

Mr Edouard said he had some challenges starting the restaurant because a lot of people didn’t want to rent their buildings to him because he’s only 19. He noted that it took some time to find his current location but he’s grateful that the owner believed in his dream.

Chris – Takeaway, located on Fire Trail Road, officially opened on Monday.

Mr Edouard said the first day was “very difficult”, but he wouldn’t get discouraged. He added that there were challenges to meeting the demand of the large crowd that came to support and having enough food supply. He said that currently, he has a staff of four but eventually wants to hire more people.