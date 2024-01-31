FNM accuse police of colluding with PLP

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement is accusing the police of colluding with operatives of the Progressive Liberal Party as it investigates last year’s physical attack on FNM vice chairman Richard Johnson outside the party’s headquarters in November.

The FNM said officers visited the workplace of a senior FNM party officer on Monday and later his personal residence.

“While he was not advised of the reason for the police visit, police officers asked him to get into their vehicle to ‘answer a few questions’,” the FNM said in a statement. “The officers asked if he was recording them, to which he replied that he was not, and he then asked if the officers were recording him, which they confirmed that they were. The FNM officer then requested that they cease recording him, and he then attended a police station with the officers and gave a statement at their request or suggestion about the alleged attack upon Mr Richard Johnson at FNM headquarters – the matter in which they were interested.”

The FNM said before the man entered the police car, “social media operatives” associated with the PLP and others publicly said he “was currently in police custody”, suggesting they had insight into police operations or intentions. They also published the man’s image.

“Affixed to these widely circulated notes, was the emblem (crest) of the RBPF,” the FNM said. “The preemptive timing of the posting of these notes makes it obvious that information of the movement and activity of RBPF officers had to have been shared with political operatives. At no time has the RBPF disassociated itself from these notes.

“We do not consider this a coincidence, as it represents yet another example of a coordinated attempt at character assassination and political collusion between operatives of the PLP, other interested parties and a small group of officers of the RBPF. Yesterday’s experience is like recent experiences of other FNM officers. There is now a clearly established pattern, which is deeply disturbing. The FNM has offered its continued cooperation to the police in their investigation into the alleged attack upon Mr Richard Johnson. The matter referred to herein is not consistent with, nor appropriate to the conduct of a police force in our democracy.

“It is a fundamental belief of the FNM that we are policed by consent, and the continued legitimacy of the RBPF is dependent on public confidence in its independence, transparency, and accountability. We are concerned that through their rank and uninhibited political interference and dog whistle politics, the PLP are not only undermining the great offices of the state through corruption and incompetence but also the great institutions of this country like the RBPF.”

Mr Johnson was involved in a physical altercation outside the FNM’s headquarters on November 30. He publicly linked the attack to FNM leaders without evidence, prompting the leaders to file a defamation complaint with the police.

Mr Johnson sued the FNM in 2022 after executives barred him from council meetings. In December, Supreme Court Justice Deborah Fraser banned Mr Johnson from attending the party’s meetings or visiting its headquarters or precincts until any further court order.