Students recognised for completing Cyber Bootcamp

More than 40 students were recognised and awarded certificates and prizes for completing the Bahamas-Huawei Cyber Bootcamp this month.

The Camp was held January 8-26 and sponsored by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Chinese Embassy, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., and Cable Bahamas.

Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson addressed the closing ceremony on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis on Friday at C.W. Saunders Fellowship Hall.

Mr Watson remarked that the impact of educational initiatives such as the bootcamp should not be underestimated. Such events, he said, not only foster “vital” technical skills but a stronger sense of community.

He said the bootcamp was aligned with the government’s mission of nurturing Information and communication technology’s talent.

“This government’s Blueprint for Change sets out a progressive agenda to drive opportunity, equity, educational programmes, and a strategy set forth in our administration,” he said.

The camp, he said, was much more than a training programme. “For some it may be the start of a flourishing career, for others, it may be as much as a second chance.”

Extending congratulations, Dai Qingli, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, said the children exhibited remarkable commitment and discipline.

“You fully joined in the discussions, you asked questions, shared experiences and made the most of the time,” the ambassador said.

“The certificate is not only a hard-earned result of three weeks of hard work but will also instill an interest in technology in your hearts; for that you will benefit for many more years to come.

“The success of the first ever cyber bootcamp for me is three words – friendship, partnership and life-changing power of technology. All of us experienced all these things,” said the ambassador.

With the assistance of the stakeholders, the students and their parents, she committed to explore how to build on the success of the first cyber camp, expand the training and make technology accessible and affordable to more young people in The Bahamas.

Among those in attendance were Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal; Jomo Campbell, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources; State Minister Lisa Rahming; ITU Ambassador Leon Williams; Gregory Butler, Urban Renewal Deputy Director; parents, Urban Renewal representatives; and executives of Huawei. Participants included: Jesus Castellano Franchi, CEO of Huawei Bahamas; and Lillemae Longley, Operations Manager of Urban Renewal.

Guests were entertained by the students and Urban Renewal leaders. They also viewed a video which featured highlights of the bootcamp.

The participants received certificates and gifts from Huawei and the Chinese government.

