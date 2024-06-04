ORG disappointed on govt’s budget for FOIA

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) is disappointed that Davis administration has only budgeted $140,000 for the Freedom of Information Act unit in the upcoming fiscal year, the latest indication that fully enacting the law is not a priority for the administration.

ORG said the budget is “insufficient for necessary technology, training within the government, and public education”.

ORG called on Bahamians to advocate for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and other transparency and accountability mechanisms, underlining that “public participation is crucial for ensuring that the budget reflects the needs and priorities of all Bahamians”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said in January that the administration opposes the idea of Freedom of Information, even though the PLP pledged to implement the system in its ‘Blueprint For Change’ pre-election manifesto.

Information Commissioner Keith Thompson said that to push the information pilot programme forward, his office needs technology to roll it out.

Successive administrations have made no meaningful progress towards enacting the FOIA.

Earlier this year, legislators passed the Ombudsman Bill.

ORG, however, said there is no evidence in the budget book of funding for the office.

While ORG commended the government on its “progress towards transparency and efficiency in public procurement,” it suggested full compliance with the law remains elusive.

“To fully realise the potential of the Public Procurement Act in fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth, it is imperative that the online procurement portal fully complies with the legislation,” ORG said. “This includes the timely presentation of all procurement opportunities and the disclosure of award details. Ensuring that state-owned enterprises adhere strictly to these requirements is also crucial. By committing to complete transparency and comprehensive enforcement, we can enhance public trust and create a more competitive and fair procurement environment.”