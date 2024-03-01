CARICOM MEETING: PM focusses on food security, climate finance, stability in Haiti

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis focussed on food security, climate finance, and stability in Haiti at the Regular Conference of the Heads of Government of CARICOM this week in Guyana.

In a continuation of his advocacy for justice for Small Island Developing States, Mr Davis called on the support of CARICOM leaders ahead of SIDS4 and COP 29.

“He urged leaders of the region to band together to activate and provide financing for the United Nations Loss and Damage Fund, which would release financial support for countries, like The Bahamas, who have experienced losses due to extreme climate events, like hurricanes,” the Office of the Prime Minister said in a press statement.

“The fund, though established at COP28, has yet to be fully operationalised due to a lack of nominations to its board by developed country groups. The Prime Minister enjoined his colleagues to urge developed country partners to promptly submit their nominations stating that, ‘though the fund’s establishment is crucial, it is for nought without a robust, driven board and effective financing provisions’.”

Mr Davis noted the issue of stability in Haiti, pressing for a timeline for the election to be held in the country.

“In response to this call and the urgent need to make progress in Haiti’s security, the CARICOM Heads resolved to hold a meeting with Haiti stakeholders facilitated by the Eminent Stakeholders Group within two weeks in Jamaica,” the statement continued.

“They furthermore resolved to assemble an Electoral Needs Assessment Group by 31 March, facilitated by CARICOM, Canada, USA, France, and OAS.”

Additionally, Guyana pledged its commitment to collaborate with The Bahamas to address the nation’s farming age and gender gaps as the majority of farmers are over the age of 60 and the industry faces the challenge of attracting women and new generations.

Mr Davis, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, State Minister Leon Lundy and Ambassador of The Bahamas to CARICOM Leslia Miller-Brice, attended the event from February 25 to February 28.

The delegation engaged in a robust schedule of bilateral meetings with The United States, The United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Lesotho, The Republic of Ghana, and The Commonwealth Secretariat.