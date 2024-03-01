CH Reeves Raptors dominate to win 4th straight GSSSA Track & Field Title

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE 30th Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Track and Field Championships victory was signed, sealed and delivered to the CH Reeves Raptors yesterday at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

The Raptors secured their fourth straight track and field title in dominant fashion with a final score of 891 points after leading both days in the junior division.

The SC McPherson Sharks trailed the Raptors by 383 points but managed to overtake the HO Nash Lions for second place with 508 points. The Lions dropped one position in the team standings to finish third with 490 points overall.

Varel Davis, head coach of the Raptors and GSSSA president, was overjoyed to bring another GSSSA track and field trophy back to CH Reeves. “I always say CH Reeves is a blessed school. God has been good to us in terms of us getting kids who want to perform at the highest level. The coaches as well, we put our time into these kids and we pour in love and attention. This year we are very short and me and Mr Thurman Johnson worked very hard tirelessly from September. “I am very proud of them, our hardworking coach Mr Johnson, our system that we had with our teachers this year as well. Every time we come out here we do not come to participate, we come to win and so that’s the mentality my kids have,” coach Davis said.

Her athletes started training for the track season in October of last year and hoisting the 30th GSSSA Track and Field championship made the process worth it.

“CH Reeves started training from last year October. We also were the GSSSA cross country champions so the same athletes I have been training from last year are basically the same children we have here today performing very well for us.

“We never stopped training. We trained straight through on weekends, we had midterm break and these children came out and performed really well,” she said.

Juniors

The Raptors put on a show in the relays for the second straight day, winning five out of the six events. They emerged victorious in the U13 girls and boys 4x400m relays, U15 girls and boys 4x400m relays and the U17 boys’ 4x400m relays.

Mckaya Rahming was one of the school’s top performers on day one and she showed up once again on Thursday.

Rahming bested competitors with a time of 25.62 seconds in the U13 girls’ 200m finals. Samaya Taylor and Sierra Adderley placed second and third respectively for the LW Young Golden Eagles.

Raniyah Smith gave the Raptors the advantage in the U15 girls’ 200m with a time of 27.46 seconds to lead the way. Her teammate Mariah Joseph came second in 27.76 seconds and Tia Thompson, of SC McPherson, crossed the line in third place.

Janae Bain came in hot in the U15 girls’ 75m hurdles event, clocking 13.59 seconds to win it for CH Reeves.

Keilesha Saunders, of HO Nash, got the second position in 13.83 seconds and Thompson once again placed third for the Sharks. Brittany Flower and Dayshon Moss were in the top two spots for the Raptors in the U17 girls’ 100m hurdles. Flower clocked 19.22 seconds while Moss stopped at 19.78 seconds. Savannah Brice, of HO Nash, settled for third in 19.81 seconds.

Devonte Crowl, representing the Raptors, took bragging rights in the U15 boys’ 800m finals with a time 2:17.72.

The Raptors also won the U13, U15 and U17 boys shot put, U17 girls’ javelin throw and U17 boys’ discus throw field events.

Seniors

The CR Walker Knights, the reigning champions, swapped spots with the CV Bethel Stingrays after trailing on day one. The Knights are now ahead of the pack with 292 points. The Stingrays are 16 points behind with 276 and the RM Bailey Pacers are staying within striking distance with a total of 231 points.

The Knights prevailed in the U17 girls’ javelin throw, U20 girls’ high jump and the U20 girls’ discus throw.

The GSSSA Track and Field senior champions will be crowned today. The meet begins at 9:30am.