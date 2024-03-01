Family to pay $15k after man on bail disappears

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO relatives of a man who fled the day after his murder trial began were ordered yesterday to pay his $15,000 bail bond, the latest instance of sureties being held accountable for the failure of accused people to follow their bail conditions.

Justice Gregory Hilton made the order against Jasmine Thompson and Oreantheia Mackey after their cousin, Shelton Thompson, failed to appear on the second day of his murder trial last week.

Thompson was accused of the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Richard Bremmer following a traffic accident on April 13, 2009.

Ms Thompson said she had last seen the defendant during the holidays and was unaware that his trial was approaching. Ms Mackey similarly said she had not seen the defendant recently and had only spoken to him over the phone some time ago.

Neither of the sureties claimed to have been in contact with the defendant since his disappearance, nor had they reached out to his former attorneys.

Justice Hilton ruled that they must each pay half of the $15,000 by June 30, finding that neither had provided sufficient reasons for their failure to ensure Thompson’s appearance at trial.

An arrest warrant for Thompson remains outstanding.