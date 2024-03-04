After unprecedented murder numbers in January, rate slows in February

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER an unprecedented start to the year, the murder rate dropped significantly last month, though the country still recorded 29 per cent more killings than it did in February 2023.

Seven people were murdered in February 2023 compared to nine last month. Thirty have been murdered this year.

Police and Davis administration officials have stressed that most killings have been retaliatory, not random.

Dismantling gangs is part of the government’s plan to curb the killings.

However, the long-promised anti-gang legislation has still not been released.

In January, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said proving someone is a gang member is challenging.

He said: “The starting issue is this: How do you prove someone’s in a gang? There’s issues about the burden of proof. One of the most vexing things is your relationships are often known by the person themselves who are in a relationship.”

On February 3, a man on bail charged with illegal firearm possession was gunned down in Yamacraw.

On February 4, a man was shot and killed near Matthew Street, Nassau Village. The next day, a man was killed on Providence Avenue off Boyd Road.

Another man was shot dead on Cambridge Lane on February 6.

On February 19, a 15-year-old boy was killed on First Street.

On February 25, a man was shot and killed through Wilson Track and Cordeaux Avenue.

A man was shot dead at a nightclub on Harbour Island the next day. A double homicide of two teenage boys also occurred on February 26.