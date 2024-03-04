Davis: Cabinet still considering amendments to Nationality Act

By JADE RUSSELL

AS many mark March as Women’s Month, it remains unclear when the Davis administration will amend the law to equalise citizenship access for men and women, although Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that Cabinet is reviewing amendments from the Office of the Attorney General.

“The attorney general has brought to Cabinet some of the steps that we are considering, and Cabinet is still considering those amendments,” he told reporters.

His wife, meanwhile, said she wants to see the laws changed.

“I want to see the equality laws improved, definitely, which will be the epitome of inclusion,” Ann Marie Davis said after Atlantis’ Royal 25 Anniversary charity luncheon.

Last year, the Privy Council affirmed that people born out of wedlock to Bahamian men are Bahamians at birth regardless of their mother’s nationality. However, children born outside of the country to a Bahamian woman and a foreign father are not automatically granted Bahamian citizenship. Bahamian women also do not have the same rights as men in getting citizenship for their foreign spouse.

“We have to correct that,” Mr Davis said in December. “Wherever inequality and equities exist, it is my mission to ensure they are eliminated, and so what is necessary to eliminate all inequalities amongst our citizenry will happen. That too will be part of our legislative agenda.”