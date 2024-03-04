INSIGHT: The geographic and economic roots of our crime problem

By Timothy Roberts

ALL people are created equal in the sight of our maker; equal in dignity and value. This is an unquestioned value espoused by most of western society and often enshrined in the constitution.

However, we are not all born equal – we, through no fault or effort of our own, find ourselves placed in this world either in riches or poverty; in comfort or in misery; in ease or in struggle.

And these conditions we find ourselves in play an enormous role in shaping our lives in negative and positive ways.

As we consider the crime and violence issues we face in The Bahamas it is imperative that we look at the root causes and factors that impact the course of the lives of our youth and consider what we can do to change or at least interrupt the negative.

As we looked most recently at the Citizen Safety Diagnostic report done by Marlon Johnson in 2004 we know that the majority of crimes, and particularly violent offenders were from urban areas, typically young men 18-35 (though now more likely 16-35), challenging academic environments and poor financial status.

A noticeable part of the issue we find here is that where a child is born and grows up has a major impact on their life. Thinking particularly of Nassau, we know, for instance, areas like Over the Hill have more young men involved in crime.

So, the question now becomes, how do we interrupt this, and change the negative paths for so many young people?

I recently spoke with businessman Andrew Wilson who is doing his part to break such cycles.

Mr Wilson said: “You know, some of our children are really prisoners of geography in that if you live in a certain community that’s surrounded by gangsters, you could easily be inducted into gang activity, not as a matter of choice, but as a matter of survival.”

He said considering potential solutions: “One of the most impactful things I think that can be done with 700 islands - just looking at our family islands, Mayaguana, Inagua, etcetera - building boarding schools where at-risk kids can have an opportunity to get a fresh start, and get out of that environment during those critical years.”

He said if we don’t try to change those environments it will cost us much more to continue to expand our prison and criminal justice system.

He said by building boarding schools and getting our kids into a complete change of environment through student exchange programmes both inter-island and with some of the countries that we have diplomatic relations with, we can save lives through opportunities for children to have a fresh start for those critical adolescent and teenage years.

Mr Wilson talked about how he was inspired during his time in China, just noting the stark differences in the culture to other poor countries.

“I marvelled that though China was thought of as a poor country and talked of in a similar manner as we think of Haiti, in one generation it has become perhaps the most immensely successful country on earth,” he said.

He said he noticed several things in China. “In many of the malls that I visited in China, there were businesses, there were enterprises and products that catered to the development of children, like science clubs, music schools. And one could not help but notice the ever-present parent who hovered not too far behind their children like guardian angels. And it occurred to me that my generation has failed. We have failed miserably in preparing our children for the future.”

He said he made a vow at that time “that I would utilise my remaining years, time, and resources to improve the condition of our children”.

“I speak about children here in The Bahamas and the children in our ancestral homeland of Africa,” Mr Wilson said. “And I say that because when I compare my observation of the care and protection of children in China, I return home to The Bahamas where we see children walking the streets unattended at all hours of the night, and I then reflect on my travels in Africa where I see children sleeping on the sides of the street like the lower animals. So, for me, it’s, you know, I can think of nothing more urgent than making whatever effort I can to make sure that my children are safe, and with whatever resources I have, to be able to improve the condition of our children, one child at a time.”

Mr Wilson also through his business has sought to help young people. In hiring young people to work at his businesses he seeks to ensure they are focused on their education and empowerment.

“So, we build their work schedule around their school schedule. And over the years there’s really, literally been hundreds of kids that have passed through my stores. They go off to university. When they go off to university, they come back during the summer and the holidays and work. And so, I’ve built a relationship with them that I’m very proud of,” he said.

He said, “there is no question that we are blessed to live in a country that provides so many opportunities for individuals to accomplish their goal be it in business, be it in a profession, we are overflowing with opportunities and resources and it just starts with the mindset that I had when I first came back home in 1980.”

He said he continued his tradition that he started while in New York of being a street vendor where he would go out into the marketplace on Saturdays and Sundays with a folding table and sell his crafts.

He said, “One of the most important messages that I have for young aspiring entrepreneurs is not to be afraid of failing - it allows you to start over. In The Bahamas sometimes people try to weaponise our failures, but I learnt as a young man that my failures were really great opportunities in disguise and so over the years I probably tried at least a hundred businesses, most of them failed, but I did not feel bad, because I started over, and I learned from the last one and kept going.”

A lot of research in recent years backs up the belief that where you are born and grow up impacts your life, your education, and your opportunity to find financial success.

Research on brain development and cognitive function indicates that growing up in such neighbourhoods can shape adolescents’ brains. Exposure to stressors in these environments can alter communication between brain regions involved in planning, goal setting, and self-reflection. These brain changes may impact cognitive function and overall well-being.

The brain during childhood and adolescence is particularly plastic, meaning it is susceptible to change based on experiences. Exposure to negative or stressful conditions, like ‘neighbourhood disadvantage’, may lead to developmental miswiring in the brain, which is associated with mental health issues.

Also, growing up in a poor or disadvantaged neighbourhood can significantly impact a child’s educational development.

A study shows it can significantly reduce the chances of a child graduating from high school. The longer a child lives in such an environment, the more harmful the impact on educational attainment.

While a positive home and school environments can mitigate some of these negative effects, good parenting and schooling also play a crucial role in supporting children growing up in challenging neighbourhoods.

While not directly related to education, there is evidence that ‘neighbourhood disadvantage’ can also influence criminal behaviour. A Harvard study found that the extent of exposure to harsh environments during childhood correlates with higher chances of incarceration in adulthood. Poverty and adverse neighbourhood conditions can contribute to criminal involvement later in life.

So, between government and their agencies, and the business community and society at large, more people engaged in the disruption of the effects of young people growing up in disadvantaged neighbourhoods can lead to more positive outcomes not simply in the reduction of crime, but in providing better lives for more people.

The cumulative result of raising levels of mental well-being, education and economic opportunities and standing will see an effect on future generations that will not just slow the advancement of crime, especially violent crime, but there is hope we could see a reversal.