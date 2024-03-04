Ministry of Works investigates new shanty buildings on Gladstone Road

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Ministry of Works is investigating a developing shanty town in Gladstone Road, according to building control officer Craig Delancy.

The Tribune visited the emerging community, located in bushes behind residents' homes, on Friday. Several wooden structures, water bottles, cooking pots, piles of wood, and wild chickens were present. Only two people were observed.

“I don't think anyone would like to have an unregulated community next door to them where they're not disposing of sanitation waste properly. They don’t have building permits,” Mr Delancy said.

The government has demolished structures in three shanty towns in New Providence –– Kool Acres, All Saints Way, and Area 52. It is not clear where the displaced residents have gone.

“We've been asking them to try to locate homes in regulated areas and not just go willy-nilly finding another spot. It's still illegal," Mr Delancy said. "So that's why we're asking them to please go into regulated areas.”

He said residents shouldn't fear that shanty towns will be built in their neighbourhoods.

In an interview with Eyewitness News last week, Gladstone Road residents complained after noticing smoke coming from the back of their yards.

One woman told Eyewitness News that after seeing the smoke, they suspected a new shanty town was being built because they "would see a lot of Haitians going in the back" despite high bushes and trees.

When residents cut down the trees, they discovered the developing shanty town.

One male resident complained there was a foul stench in the area. He said the smell got so bad that neighbours closed their windows for months.

“I clearing it down because like Pindling say, if you don’t fight for your land, strangers will take it,” he said.