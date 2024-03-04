Rashield Williams wins the National Boxing Association Welterweight Title

By BRENT STUBBS

RASHIELD “Raw” Williams moved into another realm of his young professional boxing career, winning the National Boxing Association welterweight title on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.

The 34-year-old Williams achieved that feat at the Hilton Tampa Hotel when he took care of American Andres Vieras one minute and 20 seconds into the second round.

“It feels good. This was a long road for me.

“I worked hard and I showed up and I represented my country,” said Williams, who is now training at the Contenders Boxing Gym in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, under the supervision of Melvin Revis and Steven Ray. While Williams improved his win-loss-draw record to 10-2, it was the first defeat for the 40-year-old Vieras, who dropped to 11-7.

But Williams said he had no doubt that he was no match for his opponent from the first bell rang.

“He was a very strong competitor. He started off strong, but I just stood my ground and when I started to trade back, I noticed that he couldn’t take much so I went to work,” Williams said.

“His eyes started to get puffed up and his face was swollen. I just started to throw the upper cut and worked on his body and so I just knew it was only a matter of time before the fight would be over. He couldn’t handle the pressure.”

If he had to give a rating for his performance, Williams said it would be an A-plus. The native of Port Howe, Cat Island, said he didn’t celebrate, but he intends to return home to The Bahamas next week to share the victory with the Bahamian people.

After this performance, Williams is expected to get an international rating, but he admitted that he’s now looking at the possibility of dropping down to the super middleweight division and going after another title shot. “This has really boosted my confidence. Everything is working as planned. “God is working on me. This is my winning season,” Williams stated. “I’m excited about where I am right now and the possibilities ahead of me.”

Williams thanked his family, including his father Tyrone Williams (mother Yvonne Williams passed away two years ago), his son Raygen, siblings Kara, Lacarla, Nadia, Keasha and Jason, friends, former national boxing coach Andre Seymour and BABA president Vincent Strachan for their support.