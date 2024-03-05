25-year-old Man charged with rape

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 25-year-old man was jailed yesterday after he was accused of raping a 27-year-old woman last week.
Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Aaron Mackey with rape.
Mackey allegedly raped a woman in New Providence on February 27.
Mackey was told that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
The defendant’s VBI is due for release on June 27.
