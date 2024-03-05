25-year-old Man charged with rape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was jailed yesterday after he was accused of raping a 27-year-old woman last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Aaron Mackey with rape.

Mackey allegedly raped a woman in New Providence on February 27.

Mackey was told that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant’s VBI is due for release on June 27.