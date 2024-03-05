Chinese eatery to pay worker burnt on job over $85,000

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

THE Supreme Court ordered Canton House Chinese Restaurant to pay $85,697.38 plus interest to a man who suffered severe burns on the job.

Daquille Missick sued the restaurant for personal injury, loss and damage in 2017.

During the accident, he suffered “second-degree burns to 21-30 per cent of the upper body which required a split-thickness skin graft,” according to acting Registrar Edmund Turner’s judgement, which noted that the defendant did not challenge the man’s evidence during the trial.

The judgement did not give details about Mr Missick’s accident.

Nonetheless, the acting registrar noted: “There is evidential fact that the claimant’s upper body remains nearly fully scarred from the burns he received and medical reports show that the burn scarring covers up to 30 per cent of his body.”

The claimant also submitted a claim for dermatitis –– skin inflammation from which he will suffer for the rest of his life. However, the court did not award him damages for this because he did not identify it in his Statement of Claim.

The claimant was earning $200 per week at the time of his accident, but was unable to work for nine weeks, losing $1800. The acting registrar awarded him this amount as a loss of income.

The court also awarded him $125 for the nine weeks of assistance his mother provided after he was discharged from the hospital.

The court also awarded him $3,289.68 in special damages after he produced invoices from the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Interest payable on the damages is 6.25 per cent per year.