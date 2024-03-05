Exuma man accused of molesting ten-year-old girl on two occasions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was sent to prison yesterday after being accused of twice molesting a ten-year-old girl in Exuma last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Tivano Forbes with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The defendant’s mother was present in court for his arraignment.

Forbes allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with an underage girl twice in Exuma on February 25.

The defendant was told that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

His VBI is scheduled for service on June 24.