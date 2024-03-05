FLIGHTS ARE HALTED AMID HAITI CHAOS: State of emergency declared in nation after prison breakout

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

ALTHOUGH Bahamasair has suspended flights to Haiti, Immigration Acting Director William Pratt said repatriation flights to Haiti will continue even though that country declared a state of emergency after thousands of inmates escaped prison.

Haiti declared a three-day state of emergency and a night-time curfew after armed gangs stormed the country’s two biggest jails, allowing more than 3,000 criminals to escape and inflame the country’s crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that five members of the country’s diplomatic staff in Haiti have returned to The Bahamas for consultations. The United States has advised its citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible, and Canada has closed its embassy there.

Bahamasair managing director Tracy Cooper told reporters yesterday that the security risk within Haiti has led the airline to suspend flights.

“We are understanding that the unrest in Haiti is more concentrated around Port-au-Price relating to gang violence and also where there is some encroachment upon the jail and some releasing of prisoners,” he said.

“Bahamasair doesn’t fly into Port-au-Prince at this time, we fly into Cap-Haitien, but out of an abundance of caution and with collaboration and consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have decided that we would suspend our operation into Cap-Haitien for the immediate future.”

Mr Pratt noted Bahamasair planes carry 50 to 70 people to Haiti per trip. He said other planes the government charter can have a maximum of 25 people.

“We utilise the smaller flights along with Bahamasair and so if Bahamasair is 100 per cent suspended and the other flights are still operating we will utilise the smaller flights,” he said.

Mr Pratt said 70 Haitians are currently awaiting deportation.

As for the detention centre, he said: “We are not going to stop picking up illegal immigrants for sure. We are not going to let it overflow. We are hoping that Bahamasair will be able to resume flights in a few weeks or so.”

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the situation in Haiti “deteriorated to the point where leaders of the Caribbean had to be called into an emergency meeting”.

However, The Bahamas has resisted calls to suspend repatriations amid instability in Haiti.