Jury selected for inquest into 2018 police-involved killing of two men on Cowpen Road

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A FIVE-PERSON jury was empanelled yesterday as the inquest into the 2018 police-involved killings of Roy Stubbs and Ernst Forest on Cowpen Road began.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux presided as the jury was selected to hear testimony in the inquiry.

This will be the third police-involved killing inquest this year. Jurors recently returned a homicide by manslaughter finding against officers involved in the fatal shooting of Richard “Buddy” Bastian and Harold “Kevin” Brown on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway around 1am on December 2, 2017.

Police claimed they engaged Stubbs and Forest at 2pm on January 22, 2018, for suspicious behaviour in a vehicle on Cowpen Road.

Police said the suspects got out of their vehicle with their weapons drawn, causing officers to open fire on them fearing for their own lives and those of nearby civilians.

At the time of his death, Stubbs was being electronically monitored on attempted murder charges.

Angelo Whitfield will marshal the evidence when testimony begins today.