Lindsay Shriver trial delayed until July

THE trial of an American woman accused of plotting to kill her husband was postponed yesterday to July.

Lindsay Shiver was charged with Abaco locals Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold last year with conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors alleged the accused plotted to kill Mrs Shiver’s husband, Robert, in Abaco on July 16, 2023.

Authorities reportedly discovered the plot after seizing a phone while investigating another crime in Guana Cay.

The trio denied the charges and were supposed to stand trial yesterday before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

However, the judge rescheduled the trial because of the ongoing case of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others.

Justice Grant-Thompson set the trio’s trial for July 1 through 12 and the pre-trial for June 5. She said a case management hearing will happen on May 1.

Mr Shiver reportedly filed for divorce from his wife after allegedly uncovering the alleged affair between her and one of her co-conspirators.

As part of her bail conditions, Mrs Shiver must remain 100 feet from her husband and his residence despite being granted leave to move to her parent’s home in Alabama as she awaits trial.