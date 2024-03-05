Sweeting says draft amendments aim to strengthen local government

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

WORKS and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said his ministry had drafted amendments to the Local Government Act to strengthen the effect of local government on Family Island communities.

It is unclear whether the Davis administration has a timeline for bringing the amendments to Parliament.

In the 2021 Speech from the Throne, the administration promised to “empower Local Government with revenue-raising powers and share jurisdiction over local affairs and community management and development.” However, little has been said about this since then.

In honour of Local Government Month, Mr Sweeting said yesterday that local councils have played a vital role in developing Family Islands by improving infrastructure and community service.

“Local government serves as the backbone of progress, fostering greater efficiency in addressing the unique needs of every community,” he said. “You see, this is important to empowering local leaders who have been elected to unlock the true potential for the substantial growth while also preserving the rich cultural heritage of each community.”

Mr Sweeting said for the first time in over 20 years, the Davis administration increased the budget for local government at the start of this fiscal year.