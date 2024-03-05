Sweeting says draft amendments aim to strengthen local government

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
WORKS and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said his ministry had drafted amendments to the Local Government Act to strengthen the effect of local government on Family Island communities.
It is unclear whether the Davis administration has a timeline for bringing the amendments to Parliament.
In the 2021 Speech from the Throne, the administration promised to “empower Local Government with revenue-raising powers and share jurisdiction over local affairs and community management and development.” However, little has been said about this since then.
In honour of Local Government Month, Mr Sweeting said yesterday that local councils have played a vital role in developing Family Islands by improving infrastructure and community service.
“Local government serves as the backbone of progress, fostering greater efficiency in addressing the unique needs of every community,” he said. “You see, this is important to empowering local leaders who have been elected to unlock the true potential for the substantial growth while also preserving the rich cultural heritage of each community.”
Mr Sweeting said for the first time in over 20 years, the Davis administration increased the budget for local government at the start of this fiscal year.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
As long as the Family Islands depend on Nassau for funding, there is NO local government.
This system is the biggest ruse that disingenuous politicians in Parliament attempt to gloat over as "advancement" of the Out Islands.
BONEFISH 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
This is how this country operates. So backward .Reinventing the wheel. There was a report done under the previous FNM administration.There was a report done about the introduction of local government on the island of New Providence. That report could have been used as a template to strengthen local government.
The PLP simply ignored that report.The FNM made no attempt to implement that report. It's recommendations give too much power to the local government officials, The power brokers in both the PLP and the FNM oppose real local government. The Bahamas is way behind in this regard. Canada has a highly developed system of local goverment.The city of Toronto had municipal government for over one hundred and sixty years before local government was introduced here in the Bahamas in 1997.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Obie Wilchombe was a sitting cabinet minister and at the time of his death could not get funding for infrastructure work in grand bahama.
Local govt is a nonstarter if you're expecting funding from the govt. They will give and take to suit their political purpose which will render any islands local govt a political tool. This will be unless local govt has funding independent of the govt.
You have to remember that their power comes from offering money to communities, not from leadership ability. look at Braves pitch during GB bielection. They will not give that up willingly. Look at the contracts headed to Exuma and Cat Island.
