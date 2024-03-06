$20m condo project in fresh approval bid

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Editor

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A WESTERN New Providence condo project, which is aiming to create up to 150 construction jobs via an up to $20m investment, is altering its plans and aims to reapply following the original blueprint’s rejection.

Marquista Thompson, president of Nevaeh Group Enterprises, told Tribune Business he intends to once again approach the Department of Physical Planning for approval for the Palazzo Vista Del Mar project on a 21,000 square foot site south of Da Plantation Bar and Grill off West Bay Street.

The Town Planning Committee last week denied the original application on the basis that it was an “over-development” of the site, but Mr Thompson said he is working with engineers and architects to reconfigure the plans and meet the regulator’s requirements. He is optimistic they can get approval the second time around.

Mr Thompson said: “The intention is to resubmit and appeal their verdict with the intention of getting an approval at the end of the submission the second go around.

“We have agreed to concede, and I think we can accomplish still yet what we targeted, just making a different distribution on numbering as opposed to what we initially thought.

“Now we just need to reassess and make some adjustments. Room complement is going to be smaller, but we can still accomplish the unit number that we want. We can still accomplish objectives as initially planned, but just on a smaller scale as opposed to something more grandiose.”

The Department of Physical Planning said density limits the development to 30 persons or 18 bedrooms on-site.

“Kindly note that the application was refused for the reason such as the pro- posed is considered to be an over-development of site and the proposal does not meet the minimum allowable density of 75 persons per acre that limits the development to a total of 30 persons on-site or 18 bedrooms for the development,” said the Department of Physical Planning.

“Additionally, it should be noted that the Committee is willing to review a revised proposal showing a development consisting of a total of 30 bedrooms.”

The condo project is aiming to create up to 150 construction jobs and 30 to 50 full-time jobs through its developer’s first up to $20m foray into the real estate development market. Mr Thompson said the reduced size of the project will not impact the amount of employees targeted or the amount of funds invested into the development.