Bahamas must turn and repent

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This is a somewhat different version from the usual and laden with a series of promises by the Almighty God for the citizenry of The Bahamas, if they fail to repent and be returned to Father God, a message that I have no choice in delivering.

NB: I must point out that the only inference about America, is that they will be going to war, quote end quote. He made no mention of what He wanted them to do.

While onboard a jitney bus around 11:50am today, Thursday, February 29, 2024. The word of the Lord went forth as thus: “Here is a word to the Bahamas, for I the Lord thy God am tired with the level of sin in the land and if you refuse to come back to the Lord, after repenting, I will send a Tidal wave to cleanse the land of the sin, said God Most High has spoken. Lord for behold your words are forever settled in the Heavens, hallelujah, amen.

Continuing said God Most High, ‘America is going to war and there will be no food in the land (the Bahamas), said God. Get your house in order for I the Lord thy God am angry with the Bahamas. Anoint the window sills, and doorposts said God and stock up on food and water for farming is coming to the land, the Bahamas, said God Almighty has spoken it, sealed in the blood of Jesus. A word to the wise, is sufficient, amen.

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

February 29, 2024.