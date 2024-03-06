Boys step it up at rally

MALE students in the 12th grade from both private and public schools throughout New Providence attended the Step Up! Rally and Expo yesterday.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis challenged the hundreds of young men to “step up, as a new generation of Bahamian entrepreneurs, to help us build a stronger, more dynamic economy”.

He encouraged them to use their creativity, ideas and imagination to meaningly contribute to the future of our country.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force present to greet students and demonstrate various tactics and procedures used by the force to combat crime within schools and throughout communities.

The event was also attended by Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.