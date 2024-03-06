THE BTVI STORY: Raising a toast to BTVI

IT WAS a Wednesday evening and Aaryn McKenzie, who is on break from the College of St Benedict made a second visit to the Toastmasters Club at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). She felt compelled to return.

“There is structure, but enough friendliness to feel like a family dynamic. You don’t feel like a guest. They are very easy going,” said the Economics major.

It was a sentiment expressed by others visiting Visionaries Toastmasters Club 7548881, which meets each Wednesday, 6.30pm to 8.30pm on BTVI’s main campus. Led by president Daniel Jones, it is just one of BTVI’s clubs which caters to students outside of the classroom.

Toastmasters is geared towards leadership and communication excellence. Visionaries Toastmasters Club is in its fifth year, having achieved President’s Distinguished Club status for four consecutive years. Club advisor and mentor is Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Ernesto Williams, who is BTVI’s examinations and testing services officer, and teaches public speaking as an adjunct. He shared his love for helping others hone their communication and leadership skills.

“Back in 2013, I joined Toastmasters to train, advance and strengthen my voice with like-minded individuals in a safe and accepting atmosphere. Over a decade later, having attained the highest award that an individual in the programme could gain - Distinguished Toastmaster - I have reached my goal. It has transformed my life and jumpstarted me personally and professionally,” said DTM Williams.

“I have always believed that after reaching the peak to help others up. That is my new why: to help others self-actualise through leadership and communication,” he added.

BTVI office assistant student Pauline Roker said she joined the club for further exposure and to become more vocal.

“I loved the way my public speaking instructor, DTM Ernesto Williams interacted, gave me new knowledge and brought inner confidence out of me. I gained my voice from him and decided to check out the club,” said Pauline.

The vibrant club meetings include a lexicology session, table topics – which encourages the practicing of speaking on one’s feet – a thought or joke session and prepared speeches, all of which are evaluated in a constructive manner by the meeting’s end.

Area 63 Governor and past president Kareem Willdream spoke to the club’s benefits.

“For people who are in the trades, who wish to become entrepreneurs, Toastmasters helps with communicating whether consulting, applying for a grant or pitching a concept. Your communication sets you apart from competitors,” he said.