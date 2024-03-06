Critique of Laroda clarified

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN A government that boasts of progress and proactive governance, Myles Laroda’s tenure as Minister stands out, but for all the wrong reasons. Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Obie Wilchcombe, who left a notable mark in the Ministry of Social Services, Laroda’s time in office has been nothing short of a stark regression. The expectation was for continuity, innovation, and perhaps an acceleration in the vital work of addressing the social needs of our nation. Instead, what we’ve witnessed is a period marred by inertia and a perplexing detachment from the pressing issues that face our society.

Mr Laroda’s ineffective stewardship is not a revelation but a continuation of a pattern of underperformance, previously evidenced during his tenure as Minister of National Insurance and Disaster Recovery. The hope that a shift to the Ministry of Social Services might herald a new chapter for him, and by extension for the Bahamian people, has been thoroughly dashed. His record of failure, now extended, raises serious questions about his suitability for high office and the judgment of those who continue to place him in positions where his decisions, or lack thereof, have profound implications on the welfare of our nation.

Under his watch, we’ve seen little to no advancement on the initiatives left by Mr Wilchcombe, projects that promised to address the multifaceted challenges of social welfare in The Bahamas. What we needed was a visionary, someone with the zeal to push boundaries, innovate, and bring about tangible change. What we got was a minister seemingly content with the status quo, unbothered by the stagnation of critical programs designed to uplift the most vulnerable among us.

This lack of progress is not just disappointing; it’s a betrayal of the public trust. The role of Minister of Social Services is not a ceremonial position; it is a calling that demands action, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. By any measure, Mr Laroda has fallen woefully short of these expectations.

It is imperative for the health and future of our nation that we have leaders who are not only capable of recognising the challenges we face but are also committed to addressing them head-on. Mr Laroda’s record of inaction and failure renders him unsuitable for the responsibilities he has been entrusted with. It’s time for a change, for the sake of every Bahamian relying on the critical services and support that the Ministry of Social Services is supposed to provide.

THE GATE KEEPER

Nassau,

March 2, 2024.